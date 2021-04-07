ParkinGo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,795.00 (GOT)

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 7th. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $3,795.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ParkinGo has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ParkinGo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,647.30 or 1.00147542 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00035210 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.26 or 0.00095921 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001194 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001787 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.