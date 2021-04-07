PARSIQ Trading 39.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00003542 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 39.2% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $223.97 million and $6.67 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064805 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,587,777 coins. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.