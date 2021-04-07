PARSIQ Trading 8.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $228.25 million and $5.64 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $2.05 or 0.00003619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00067170 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000089 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000037 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 111,592,777 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.