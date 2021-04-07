Patientory Hits Market Capitalization of $2.39 Million (PTOY)

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Patientory has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. Patientory has a total market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $3,487.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00056708 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $361.07 or 0.00634684 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00080313 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Patientory Profile

Patientory (CRYPTO:PTOY) is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

