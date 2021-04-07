Patrick John Finn Sells 2,702 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $342,397.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.64. 972,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average is $127.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $214.07.
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.
Twist Bioscience Company Profile
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
