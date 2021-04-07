Patrick John Finn Sells 2,702 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $342,397.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,461,885.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.64. 972,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.06 and its 200 day moving average is $127.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.20 and a beta of 0.83. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $25.72 and a 1 year high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.26 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. On average, analysts predict that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWST. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 846,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,613,000 after buying an additional 800,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 153.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 751,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,145,000 after buying an additional 454,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,375,000 after buying an additional 370,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 970,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,189,000 after buying an additional 317,301 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,488,000 after buying an additional 234,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

