Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) will announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.29 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full-year sales of $5.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.05 billion to $6.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. Patterson Companies has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $36.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 67.10%.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

