PAX Gold (PAXG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.16 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last week, PAX Gold has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. PAX Gold has a market capitalization of $105.80 million and $11.16 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAX Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $1,758.61 or 0.03108043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00055807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.87 or 0.00634243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00079716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold (PAXG) is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 84,150 coins and its circulating supply is 60,161 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

