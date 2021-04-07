Paxos Standard Achieves Market Cap of $966.88 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $966.88 million and $81.04 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00046946 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00014595 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 965,005,314 coins. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

