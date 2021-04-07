Paxos Standard (PAX) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88.93 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Paxos Standard coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $942.50 million and approximately $88.93 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00053043 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 941,051,014 coins. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

