Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $94.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.44.

Paychex stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average of $89.89. Paychex has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Paychex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,806,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,796,000 after purchasing an additional 91,717 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,938 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Paychex by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,518,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,651 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,554,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,370,000 after acquiring an additional 338,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $195,397,000. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

