Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Argus from $103.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Argus’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.44.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $101.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Paychex by 2.2% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Paychex by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Paychex by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

