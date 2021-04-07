Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Argus lifted their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

Get Paychex alerts:

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $95.42 on Wednesday. Paychex has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paychex news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $4,554,500.00. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.