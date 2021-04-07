Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Paycom Software worth $31,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.17.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total transaction of $3,251,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $377.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.99. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.24 and a twelve month high of $471.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 134.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 26.72%. Paycom Software’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

