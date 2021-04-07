Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.71. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $146.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.36. The company had a trading volume of 6,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.97, a PEG ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a one year low of $83.15 and a one year high of $218.34.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity during the fourth quarter worth about $65,724,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 340.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 143,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,565,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,201,000 after acquiring an additional 99,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 729,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,023,000 after acquiring an additional 72,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

