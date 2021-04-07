PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,098,423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,360,000 after acquiring an additional 560,751 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after acquiring an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,402 shares in the company, valued at $39,468,359.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of PYPL traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.87. The stock had a trading volume of 305,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,319. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.74. The firm has a market cap of $299.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.90 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

