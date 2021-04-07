PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,083 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 4.3% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $15,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded up $5.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.19. The stock had a trading volume of 201,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,319. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.74. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.90 and a twelve month high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $302.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,056,524.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

