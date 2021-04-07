PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Coverage Initiated at Oddo Bhf

Equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $291.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.01. 398,210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,554,319. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal has a 12 month low of $99.90 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.76, for a total transaction of $2,677,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,468,359.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

