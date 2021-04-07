PayPoint (LON:PAY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $590.88

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 590.88 ($7.72) and traded as high as GBX 601.47 ($7.86). PayPoint shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.84), with a volume of 329,973 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 540 ($7.06) target price on shares of PayPoint in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get PayPoint alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 589.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 590.88. The company has a market capitalization of £411.94 million and a P/E ratio of 9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.78.

PayPoint plc provides specialist consumer payment, transaction processing, settlement, and other services and products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Romania. It offers bill and general services, such as prepaid energy, bills, and cash out services; top-ups, including mobiles phones, eMoney vouchers, prepaid debit cards, and lottery tickets; and retail services comprising ATM, card payments, parcels, money transfer, SIMs, EPoS, and receipt advertising.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.