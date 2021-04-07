Paytomat (PTI) Trading Up 34.6% This Week

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 7th. One Paytomat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paytomat has a market capitalization of $277,646.45 and approximately $62,041.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Paytomat has traded up 34.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Paytomat

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Paytomat is paytomat.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paytomat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paytomat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

