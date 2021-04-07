Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 989 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 62,113 shares.The stock last traded at $31.65 and had previously closed at $32.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PGC shares. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Hovde Group downgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $599.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $46.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.90 million. On average, analysts predict that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.20%.

In related news, EVP Vincent A. Spero sold 5,835 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $176,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Rikoon Group LLC bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

