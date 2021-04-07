Peculium (PCL) Price Tops $0.0076 on Major Exchanges

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. Peculium has a market capitalization of $15.82 million and approximately $451,274.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Peculium has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Peculium token can now be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Peculium

PCL is a token. Peculium's total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,090,325,377 tokens.

According to CryptoCompare, “Peculim is a savings platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain, Automated Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AML-AI) to forecast the cryptocurrency market movements and provide products with varying degrees of autonomy over the cryptocurrencies management. The platform will feature risk management algorithms and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Peculium

