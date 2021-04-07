Peercoin (PPC) Price Up 57.3% This Week

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Peercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.97 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular exchanges. Peercoin has a market capitalization of $25.99 million and $1.03 million worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peercoin has traded 57.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRIZM (PZM) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000511 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

Peercoin Coin Profile

Peercoin (CRYPTO:PPC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 20th, 2012. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,868,769 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “A peer-to-peer crypto-currency design derived from Satoshi Nakamoto's Bitcoin. Proof-of-Stake replaces Proof-of-Work to provide most of the network security. Under this hybrid design proof-of-work mainly provides initial minting and is largely non-essential in the long run. The security level of the network is not highly energy-dependent thus providing an energy-efficient and more cost-competitive peer-to-peer crypto-currency. Proof-of-Stake is based on coin age and generated by each node via a hashing scheme bearing similarity to Bitcoins but over limited search space. Blockchain history and transaction settlement are further protected by a centrally broadcasted checkpoint mechanism. “

Buying and Selling Peercoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

