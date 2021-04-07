PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a payout ratio of 102.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.6%.

PFLT opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $474.16 million, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $12.71.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

