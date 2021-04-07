PennyMac Financial Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,786 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 829% compared to the typical daily volume of 300 put options.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 426,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $26,437,743.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $58,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 254,929 shares worth $15,942,113. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFSI. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $59.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $20.19 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.62.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 54.29% and a net margin of 42.70%. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

PFSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.63.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

