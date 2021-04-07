Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 1,000 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in PPG Industries by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 167,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,088,000 after purchasing an additional 14,406 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 26.0% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,266,000 after buying an additional 23,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,458,000 after buying an additional 48,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $151.49. 14,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,537. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $156.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 34.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.61.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

