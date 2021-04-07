Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 25,000 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,500 shares of company stock worth $55,695 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:OHI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.00. 20,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,305. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.52). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

