Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 3,000 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Paychex were worth $3,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,691,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $1,658,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 39,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYX. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Paychex from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Paychex from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.59.

In other Paychex news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total transaction of $4,554,500.00. Also, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,935. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $101.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.67%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

