Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 5,000 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.92.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.10. 140,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,039,899. The firm has a market cap of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

