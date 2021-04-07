Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 50,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPW. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Medical Properties Trust stock remained flat at $$21.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,614. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.32. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

