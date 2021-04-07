Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 7,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 268.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director William F. Paulsen sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.57, for a total value of $597,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,407.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.27.

CPT stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,603. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $79.71 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average is $99.85.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. Analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.