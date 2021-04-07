Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 9,800 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for about 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Welltower were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Welltower by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,839,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $829,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,256 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,996,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $904,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Welltower by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,369,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

NYSE WELL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.19. 36,051 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,223. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its 200-day moving average is $63.47. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.08 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

