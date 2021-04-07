Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires New Shares in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after acquiring an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,605 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,356,000 after purchasing an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.64.

NYSE:PM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,815,666. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200-day moving average is $81.13. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $66.85 and a one year high of $91.25. The company has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

