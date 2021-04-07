Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,005.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,755. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $193.76. The company has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $180.95 and a 200 day moving average of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.84%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ADP shares. Evercore ISI cut Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.93, for a total value of $102,558.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

