Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 43.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.07% of STAG Industrial worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.78.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $34.62. The stock had a trading volume of 12,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day moving average of $31.55. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $34.93.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.63 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.80%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

