Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 2,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,400 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Visa were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.16. 74,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,136,607. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.15 and a fifty-two week high of $228.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total transaction of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on V. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.42.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

