Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 22,500 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 68.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NYSE WPC traded down $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $76.12.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.80%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

