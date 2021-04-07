Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys 3,000 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.19. The company had a trading volume of 16,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,590. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.93. The stock has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $128.02 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

