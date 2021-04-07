Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Buys Shares of 91,000 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,656,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.90.

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. 59,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,341,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.35. The company has a market cap of $95.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.