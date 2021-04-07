Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 92,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 212,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.3% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

In other news, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,092 shares of company stock worth $10,230,812. 21.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMH. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.43.

AMH stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. 6,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,627,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.19, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.