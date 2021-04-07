Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 61,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,294,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,613,000 after buying an additional 308,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 18,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Waste Management by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 54,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after buying an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.21.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,767,076.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,683 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,485 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.30. 12,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,219. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.91 and a 52 week high of $132.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.