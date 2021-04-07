Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in General Mills were worth $3,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills by 4.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 64,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in General Mills by 98.4% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 45,889 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its holdings in General Mills by 27.0% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of GIS traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.64. 26,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,987,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.13.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

