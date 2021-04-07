Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Prologis comprises 2.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Prologis were worth $15,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,129,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,154,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,137,000 after acquiring an additional 64,796 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 456,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,446,000 after acquiring an additional 20,248 shares during the period. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 57,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE PLD traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.85 and a 200 day moving average of $101.43. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $80.12 and a one year high of $112.37.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. Prologis’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.