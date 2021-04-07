Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands raised its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,361,000 after purchasing an additional 376,444 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 998.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 178,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,052 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,735,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,078,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,523,000 after purchasing an additional 72,784 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

NYSE SNA traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.99. 1,507 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.32. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $107.20 and a 1-year high of $236.08.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.78 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total value of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.79, for a total transaction of $2,575,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,654.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,033 shares of company stock worth $9,397,547 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.