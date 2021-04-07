Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,220,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,538,000 after purchasing an additional 721,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $485,997,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 590,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,306,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $137,715,000. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.29.

Shares of NYSE:ESS traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.85. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.30 and a fifty-two week high of $294.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

