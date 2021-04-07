Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $5.79 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,965,496 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pfizer by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,838 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.96. 287,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,722,203. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day moving average of $36.58. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.