Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AT&T were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on T. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.47.

Shares of T traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,365,387. The company has a market capitalization of $220.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

