Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $6.37 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. AvalonBay Communities accounts for about 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,511,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,961. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $195.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVB. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zelman & Associates raised AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.35.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

