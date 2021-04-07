Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Anthem were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.81.

ANTM traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $351.70. 12,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,385,088. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.43. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.94 and a fifty-two week high of $379.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 23.25%.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

