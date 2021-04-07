Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Increases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 10,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.58. 31,373 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,625,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.12. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The company has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

