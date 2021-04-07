Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Invests $6.76 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 125,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $6,764,000. Comcast makes up approximately 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast by 6.0% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 34,625 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $294,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth $396,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 130,459 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 4.6% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 8,122 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist raised their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.66. 221,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,871,314. The stock has a market cap of $250.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

